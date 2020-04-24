Anderson Hoagland & Co. Grows Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,545 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,268,443 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,426,490,000 after acquiring an additional 264,185 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,726,772 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,153,235,000 after purchasing an additional 813,201 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,268,691 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $781,457,000 after purchasing an additional 316,468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,429,036 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $475,244,000 after purchasing an additional 58,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,305,662 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $352,913,000 after buying an additional 499,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.32.

In related news, EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $221,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,888.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $581,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,671,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,363 shares of company stock valued at $5,935,121. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $114.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.63. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $118.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

