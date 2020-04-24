Anderson Hoagland & Co. Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $11,668,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 939.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 35,395 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $8,337,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE opened at $137.11 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $181.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Deere & Company to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

