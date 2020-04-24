Anderson Hoagland & Co. Grows Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.6% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 20.3% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 8.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $25,776,635.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 3,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $396,513.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $124.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52 week low of $92.85 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTWO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.96.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.