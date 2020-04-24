Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 18.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Post were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the 4th quarter worth about $61,673,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Post by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,027,000 after purchasing an additional 295,986 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 253.8% in the fourth quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 329,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,982,000 after purchasing an additional 236,600 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,027,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,165,000 after purchasing an additional 154,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Post by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 481,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,528,000 after buying an additional 131,563 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POST stock opened at $90.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.35, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.39 and a 200-day moving average of $100.97. Post Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $68.97 and a 12-month high of $113.73.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Post had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Post news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $356,433.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,433. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Post from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

