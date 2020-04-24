Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $3.36 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 61.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 2.1% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $205.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $522.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.82. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.39.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

