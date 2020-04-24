Anderson Hoagland & Co. Increases Position in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 192,320 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,405 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,589,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,721 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 211.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,059,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,666,000 after buying an additional 2,077,322 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth about $8,280,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,918,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,942,000 after buying an additional 449,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,689,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 31,254 shares in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.88.

Shares of SAN opened at $2.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. Banco Santander SA has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $5.03.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander SA will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

