Anderson Hoagland & Co. Purchases 2,300 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Kadant worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Kadant by 441.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kadant by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

KAI stock opened at $77.23 on Friday. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $114.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $851.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.34 and its 200-day moving average is $93.07.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Kadant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Kadant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kadant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.02.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

