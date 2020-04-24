Anderson Hoagland & Co. Purchases 2,417 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,374,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,984,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $268.41 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $296.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.59 and a 200 day moving average of $261.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.76.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.86.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

