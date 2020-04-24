Anderson Hoagland & Co. Purchases 6,100 Shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,215 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 17,338 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,584 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. BHP Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $59.02. The company has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.00.

BHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Investec raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

