Anderson Hoagland & Co. Raises Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,575 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp alerts:

NYSE SMFG opened at $5.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.28. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $7.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 13.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMFG. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.