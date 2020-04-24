Anderson Hoagland & Co. Raises Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,865 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 810.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,511 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $386,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $234,164,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,828,963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $579,591,000 after buying an additional 841,766 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,786,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $60,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD opened at $79.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $177.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 13.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $101.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $162.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

