Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 20,000 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFH. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 303.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $51.93 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $42.34 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.98.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.