Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 4,000 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lessened its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 19.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,790 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Simmons First National by 62.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

SFNC stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $27.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $249.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.03 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 24.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.