Anderson Hoagland & Co. Trims Holdings in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lowered its position in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Novanta worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at $24,763,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,741,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,590,000 after buying an additional 149,916 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,017,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,966,000 after buying an additional 119,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Novanta by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 991,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,731,000 after acquiring an additional 90,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $81.93 on Friday. Novanta Inc has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $99.79. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.05.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $159.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.08 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair lowered shares of Novanta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Novanta Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

