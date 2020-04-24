Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 783 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.4% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29,578 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $202.32 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.40 and a 200 day moving average of $220.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.24.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.