Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 59.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 421 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after buying an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,254,548,000 after purchasing an additional 110,137 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Aegis boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,471.37.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,271.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $873.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,188.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,315.59. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

