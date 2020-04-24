Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after buying an additional 881,118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after buying an additional 409,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,275,066,000 after acquiring an additional 781,073 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB opened at $185.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The company has a market cap of $527.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total transaction of $56,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,689.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,675 shares of company stock worth $17,288,455. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Facebook to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $272.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Facebook from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

