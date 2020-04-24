Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 72.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on APLT. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Applied Therapeutics to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

APLT stock opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $774.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95. Applied Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $57.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.22.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, Director Stacy J. Kanter purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.60 per share, with a total value of $322,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $322,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 632,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 100,488 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,029,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,558,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 676.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 73,029 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 43,634 shares during the period. 20.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.