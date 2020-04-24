Argent Advisors Inc. Has $1.25 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,708 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.3% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $4,312,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 227,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 42,268 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Pfizer by 21.2% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $197.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.