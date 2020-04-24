Argent Advisors Inc. Has $165,000 Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 174.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,868,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,017,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,372,490,000 after buying an additional 5,337,121 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,963,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $963,342,000 after buying an additional 5,098,492 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Schlumberger by 136,991.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,003,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after buying an additional 5,000,203 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,730,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $793,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892,503 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28, a PEG ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.07. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $45.81.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.05%.

In related news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,000 shares of company stock worth $207,040. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.90 to $17.90 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.23.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

