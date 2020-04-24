Argent Advisors Inc. Makes New $115,000 Investment in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,452 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,817,961,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth $310,748,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,299,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,093 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,329,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,728,000 after purchasing an additional 168,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,961,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,600 shares during the last quarter. 35.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 257,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $2,150,794.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 765,316 shares of company stock worth $6,495,034 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

