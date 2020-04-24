Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.27

Arianne Phosphate Inc (CVE:DAN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.27 and traded as low as $0.18. Arianne Phosphate shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 47,700 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.27.

Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN)

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

