Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 430.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,158 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 436.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 258.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Atif Rafiq bought 9,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $150,614.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,095.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $9,746,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 834,832 shares of company stock worth $10,178,535 in the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGM. Cfra cut shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

NYSE:MGM opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.02.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

