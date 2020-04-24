Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1 Million Position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,495 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,128,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,297,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $554,657,000 after buying an additional 298,563 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $402,862,000 after acquiring an additional 271,720 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,001,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 859,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,875,000 after acquiring an additional 574,385 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RE shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $287.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Everest Re Group from $282.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

RE stock opened at $177.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Everest Re Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $168.16 and a twelve month high of $294.31. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.19 and a 200-day moving average of $253.11.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.89) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $240.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,675.00. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

