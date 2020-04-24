Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1.02 Million in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERV. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the fourth quarter worth $238,000.

SERV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Servicemaster Global from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Servicemaster Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Servicemaster Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

In other Servicemaster Global news, Director Mark E. Tomkins purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.82 per share, with a total value of $35,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,462.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah H. Caplan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $64,180.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $305,260 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Servicemaster Global stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.99. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $58.78.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Servicemaster Global’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

