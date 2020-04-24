Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $985,000 in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 40.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $7,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 310,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,194,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,016.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,628 shares of company stock worth $9,586,199 in the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZS. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $66.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.48 and a beta of 0.54. Zscaler Inc has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.37.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $101.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.90 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

