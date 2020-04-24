Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $993,000 in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 296.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $99.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $338.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.92. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.00 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.36.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.16 per share, with a total value of $190,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

