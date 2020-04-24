Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,081 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.43.

WRB stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.90. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.