Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 270,968 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.23% of Mobileiron as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOBL. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 2,818.1% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 6,033,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826,976 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,160,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 429,011 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Mobileiron by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,663,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 395,860 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mobileiron by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,598,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 372,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mobileiron by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 371,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MOBL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

MOBL opened at $4.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Mobileiron Inc has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $539.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.35.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 111.76% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Mobileiron news, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 415,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,996,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $84,616.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 355,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,911.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

