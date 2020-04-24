Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 106,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.35% of Astronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Astronics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 218,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after buying an additional 14,072 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Astronics by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 282,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 41,949 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 1,190.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 150,592 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,128,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 100,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 35,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Astronics Co. has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $44.34.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $198.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.00 million. Astronics had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 6.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATRO shares. Dougherty & Co cut Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Astronics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Astronics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Astronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

