Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in AMERCO during the 4th quarter valued at $2,358,610,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the fourth quarter worth $12,260,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth $11,237,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in AMERCO by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 114,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,134,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 73,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,646,000 after acquiring an additional 17,535 shares in the last quarter. 37.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMERCO alerts:

AMERCO stock opened at $256.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $222.34 and a twelve month high of $426.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.23.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($2.07). AMERCO had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $927.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AMERCO will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

UHAL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, CL King raised shares of AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $343.73 per share, with a total value of $1,031,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,590,117.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.17 per share, for a total transaction of $379,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,257.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 26,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,778,801. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.