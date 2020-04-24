Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,976 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Bank of America raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $327.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $306.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $277.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.25. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $197.86 and a 1-year high of $315.84. The company has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 237.73 and a beta of 0.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

In related news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.94, for a total transaction of $450,022.14. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,500.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 49,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $15,115,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,081,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,974 shares of company stock worth $57,529,904 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

