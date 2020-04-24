Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,238 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Yum China by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $45.68 on Friday. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $50.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.60.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Yum China had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Yum China’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.70 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.37.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

