Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,171.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

SCHF opened at $26.45 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.33.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

