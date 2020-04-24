Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $279.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $267.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.33. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $1.5314 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

