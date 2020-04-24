AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Decreased by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 2.8% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average of $36.49.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Cowen cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura decreased their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

