Atticus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 61.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 21,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,765.9% during the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 38,111 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $123.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.25. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $128.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0554 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

