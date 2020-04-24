Atticus Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,844,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,057 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 5.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 15.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,987,662 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $295,048,000 after purchasing an additional 268,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 20.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $151.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 758.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.01 and a 200 day moving average of $163.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.11, for a total value of $1,989,307.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,612,395.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 7,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $1,097,558.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 395,864 shares of company stock valued at $65,186,480. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

