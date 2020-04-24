Atticus Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,753,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,633,592,000 after buying an additional 167,152 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,215,995,000 after buying an additional 165,557 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Accenture by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,222,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,941,889,000 after acquiring an additional 550,509 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,068,000 after acquiring an additional 120,993 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $1,334,072,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total value of $269,208.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,714.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,768,291. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $172.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $105.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.92. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. Accenture’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

