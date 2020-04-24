Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $112,000 Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 16.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 984 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Walmart by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT opened at $128.53 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $98.85 and a 52 week high of $133.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.04 and a 200-day moving average of $118.14.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.27.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

