Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $161,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,880,071,000 after acquiring an additional 342,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,032,498,000 after acquiring an additional 394,623 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 210,550 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,827,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,371,284,000 after acquiring an additional 149,366 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,713,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,545 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.35.

NVDA stock opened at $284.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $173.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

