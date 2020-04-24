Atticus Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.79.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $59.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $61.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

In other General Mills news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 12,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $701,075.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,971.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,069,295.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,885.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,825,613. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.