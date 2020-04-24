Atticus Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 226.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Country Trust Bank grew its position in American Tower by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $248.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.63. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $260.43. The company has a market capitalization of $107.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

A number of research firms have commented on AMT. Edward Jones raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. New Street Research raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.92.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

