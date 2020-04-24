Atticus Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,636,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,097,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $84.04 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.6687 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.