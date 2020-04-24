Atticus Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $2,553,710,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,328,000 after acquiring an additional 182,559 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in American Electric Power by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,220,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,373,000 after acquiring an additional 149,620 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in American Electric Power by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,357,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,802,000 after acquiring an additional 629,160 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,108,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,326,000 after acquiring an additional 85,662 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power stock opened at $83.02 on Friday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Barton sold 11,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $1,080,389.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,309.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.47.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

