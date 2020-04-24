Atticus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 960 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 761.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM stock opened at $73.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.14. The company has a market cap of $82.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.