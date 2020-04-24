Atticus Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 111.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Slack were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WORK. AH Equity Partners I L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Slack during the 4th quarter worth $220,628,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Slack by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,336,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,761 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Slack by 376.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,620,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231,846 shares during the last quarter. Spark Growth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Slack during the 4th quarter worth $113,570,000. Finally, AH Equity Partners IV Parallel L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Slack during the 4th quarter worth $85,793,000. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $26.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion and a PE ratio of -17.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.44. Slack has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.24 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 138.05%. Slack’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WORK shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Slack from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Slack from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Slack from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

In related news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 6,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $198,870.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Ofarrell sold 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $17,459,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,663,802 shares of company stock worth $39,878,684 over the last 90 days.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

