Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 950 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $75.61 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $94.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.13.

