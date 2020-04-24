Atticus Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,240 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.42. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average is $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.