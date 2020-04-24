Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Buys 103 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Argus lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

NYSE:DIS opened at $101.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.